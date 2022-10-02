U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss Admits Mistake in Communicating Economic Plan

LONDON—U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss said that her government could have done a better job preparing financial markets for a surprise tax-cut plan funded by increased debt, but otherwise defended the package of economic measures.

“We should have laid the ground better,” Ms. Truss said in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corp. on Sunday. It was her first acknowledgement that her signature policy since taking office last month had fallen flat among investors, voters and some members of her own party.