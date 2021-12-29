U.K. prime minister delays implementing restrictions as Omicron sweeps nation
Like much of the world, Omicron is dominating positive cases of COVID-19 in the U.K. In the latest installment of London Calling, CBS News contributor Simon Bates explains how the government is reacting and why the prime minister is delaying restrictions.
