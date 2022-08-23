U.K. distrib Lightbulb Unveils Quartet of FrightFest Pre-Acquisitions – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Lightbulb Film Distribution has acquired four features ahead of their U.K. premieres at FrightFest, running in London from August 25 to 29.

They include Dominic Brunt’s Wolf Manor about a film crew who fall prey to the resident werewolf of a manor house where they are shooting a vampire film. James Fleet and John Henshaw lead the cast.

The deal was negotiated with Jeffrey Cooper at Cut Entertainment.

The company has also acquired U.S. horror-thriller The Summoned in which two couples are invited to an exclusive retreat to work on their relationships, but all is not as it seems. The deal was negotiated with Franziska McCray at MPI Media.

The other two titles hail from Paris-based sales outfit WTFilms: Austrian director Peter Hengl’s Easter Sunday-set body horror Family Dinner, and Belgian director Grégory Beghin’s Bunker 717 (aka Deep Fear) about three students fighting for survival in abandoned tunnels beneath Paris. Both deals were negotiated with WTFilms co-head Gregory Chambet.

Lightbulb’s slate features a fifth FrightFest title, the previously announced acquisition Something In The Dirt. Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson’s Los Angeles-set supernatural tale debuted at Sundance earlier this year.

“We are thrilled that FrightFest will host the UK premiere for five of our films,” said Lightbulb’s Sales & Acquisitions Director, Peter Thompson. “FrightFest is the holy grail for UK horror audiences and we cannot wait for the start of the five-day horror marathon.”