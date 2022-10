U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng has been fired over his handling of a recent economic crisis that saw bond markets crash.

He left an International Monetary Fund gathering in Washington earlier than planned and was promptly relieved of his position in a meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss when he arrived back, making him the second-shortest serving Treasury chief in U.K. history. Truss named former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt as his replacement on Friday.