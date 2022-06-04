U-Haul driver shoots at least 3 people by Houston nightclub

At least three people were injured after an individual opened fire from inside a U-Haul outside a nightclub in Houston.

Police say that an individual driving a U-Haul truck drove by a nightclub in Houston and fired several shots on Saturday morning at around 4:45 a.m., according to FOX 26.

Two women and one man were shot, according to the report, ranging in ages from 32 to 50.

When taken to the hospital, one individual was described as being in critical condition and two were in stable condition, according to the report.

Police say that while several witnesses saw the situation unfold, they do not have a description of the suspect and said that the U-Haul truck has not been found.

The incident is under investigation, according to the report.