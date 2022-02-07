Tyson Fury backs Deontay Wilder to knock out Anthony Joshua ‘inside three rounds’

Tyson Fury has made his prediction for a hypothetical heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

Fury has fought Wilder three times, stopping the American in their second and third fights after a controversial split draw in their first in-ring meeting.

The rivals’ trilogy bout in October was the most recent outing for Fury, who is now set to defend his WBC heavyweight title against fellow Briton Dillian Whyte – likely in April.

Joshua, meanwhile, is expected to face Oleksandr Usyk again next time out, having triggered a rematch clause after being outpointed by the Ukrainian in September. Joshua dropped the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts to the southpaw in that fight.

Should both Fury and Joshua win their upcoming contests, they may finally be set for an all-British unification fight, but the “Gypsy King” posed the prospect of Joshua vs Wilder by sharing a fan-made poster on Twitter.

“I’d say @BronzeBomber would KO the bum inside 3 rounds,” Fury wrote, backing Wilder to finish “AJ”.

A step-aside deal fell through last month, with Joshua’s monetary demands reportedly thwarting a unification bout between Fury and Usyk.

Usyk was previously undisputed cruiserweight champion before he moved up to heavyweight and eventually dethroned Joshua.