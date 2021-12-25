Tyrese Maxey’s home catches fire on Christmas Eve

A Sixers team official confirmed with Action News that the home of point guard Tyrese Maxey caught fire Friday night in Voorhees, New Jersey. The incident happened around 7 p.m. on the first block of Fairway Drive.

RJ Hampton @RjHampton14

Prayers to my boy @Tyrese Maxey 🙏🏽 – 12:46 AM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers says the Sixers went into tonight’s game expecting Tyrese Maxey would play about 15 minutes.

Pleasantly surprised that he played a lot more and did well, which Rivers identified as one of the few positives from a game he says his team “didn’t deserve to win.” – 9:43 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Doc Rivers said they initially only expected Maxey to play 15 minutes tonight, low minute count expectation was a factor in the decision to bring him off the bench – 9:42 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Looked like Delon Wright stepped on Tyrese Maxey’s foot and rolled his ankle. Hawks immediately called for help. Hopefully it’s nothing serious. – 9:08 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The Maxey dunk that the @Philadelphia 76ers are about to post…. – 8:48 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers ended that half on a 38-20 run to be tied at halfitme. Bench was good, particularly Maxey. Then a good Harris stretch to close the half.

But this team’s 3-point shooting, and what the overall lack of confidence does to the offense, is a major problem right now. – 8:09 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Despite a slow start, the @Philadelphia 76ers climb out of a 19-point first-half hole to take a 51-51 tie into halftime.

Maxey: 11 PTS / 4-8 FG

Harris: 10 PTS / 2 AST

Embiid: 7 PTS / 5 REB

Curry: 5 PTS / 3 AST – 8:07 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

In an unsurprising turn of events, a Tyrese Maxey to Matisse Thybulle alley oop is something @Philadelphia 76ers fans seem to really enjoy – 8:05 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Hawks have a 17-6 rebounding advantage over the Sixers after the first quarter.

A brutal quarter for the team as a whole outside of Tyrese Maxey. – 7:34 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey has given this team a spark. Philly within 32-18 after a step back triple at the buzzer after being down 32-13. Maxey had 9 points in that 1st quarter. #Sixers – 7:33 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

“At least Tyrese Maxey looks good,” the 2021-22 Sixers video yearbook – 7:33 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tyler Johnson checking in now, making his @Philadelphia 76ers debut.

Out there now:

Maxey / Joe / Johnson / Reed / Bassey – 7:31 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Philly is off to a slow start against an undermanned Hawks team. Tyrese Maxey enters the game now so let’s see if he can give a spark. #Sixers – 7:19 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers starters:

Matisse Thybulle

Tobias Harris

Joel Embiid

Furkan Korkmaz

Seth Curry

Tyrese Maxey will come off the bench. – 6:36 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey is back. He will come off the bench tonight. #Sixers – 6:34 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Tyler Johnson’s pregame workout is underway. Tyrese Maxey also back out there after missing the last two games with a left quad contusion. pic.twitter.com/PaNY9lIjt5 – 5:03 PM

