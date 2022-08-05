Tyreek Hill stands out again at Day 8 of Dolphins training camp. Notes and highlights

Day 8 of Dolphins training camp featured more excellence from Tyreek Hill, the defensive line having the edge on the offensive line for another day and sharp throws from Teddy Briddgewater.

Highlights from Friday:

STARS OF THE DAY

▪ Tyreek Hill.:

This is a recording. After sitting out Wednesday as part of the maintenance program for veterans, he caught a 20-yarder over the middle early in practice, then caught a short pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the back of end zone and another short pass from Skylar Thomas for a touchdown. Then he caught a 25-yard pass from Tagovailoa.

▪ Teddy Bridegwater.

The backup quarterback had several sharp throws for chunk yardage.

▪ Kicker Jason Sanders:

He has been very, very accurate on field goals throughout camp. On Friday, he hit from 31, 35, 38, 43, 48 and 51 yards without a miss.

▪ The defensive line:

Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler had good days against the run, and Nebraska rookie Ben Stille has had some good moments. Ogbah and Wilkins each had sacks.

PLAYS OF THE DAY

▪ Bridgewater delivered a missile to Hill over the middle for a 20-yard gain, beating Tino Ellis

▪ Bridgewater showed good touch on a 25-yard pass to Braylon Sanders.

▪ Yet another Bridgewater play! On this one, he scrambled for six seconds, avoiding a pass rush, and then found Hunter Long over the middle for a long gain.

NOTABLE

▪ Center Connor Williams’ snapping remains a working progress. None have sailed above a quarterback’s head or rolled on the ground, but he had two very high snaps on Friday. The second resulted in a would-be sack by Noah Igbonighene. The first disrupted a running play a bit.

Dolphins coaches this week have praised Williams’ work in his transition from left guard (with the Cowboys) to center with the Dolphins.

▪ Ogbah got past Austin Jackson -who has had a solid camp – for a sack. A Jevon Holland blitz forced a quick throw – and incomplete pass – from Tagovailoa to Mike Gesicki.

▪ Rookie quarterback Skyler Thompson overthrew Braylon Sanders in the end zone and was badly off on another throw. But he rallied to deliver a 20-yard to Cedrick Wilson Jr. in the middle of the field.

▪ ZaQuandre White, the South Carolina rookie running back, continues to flash. He took one carry to the perimeter for a sizable game. He’s more likely for the practice squad than the 53, but he has an outside chance to beat out Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed for the No. 4 job.

▪ Safety Eric Rowe snuffed out a Salvon Ahmed carry for a minimal gain, and Jaelan Phillips stood up Edmonds on another run. Ogbah held Raheem Mostert to a short gain on another run, and Cameron Goode stood up Gerrid Doaks for no gain.

But there were also a handful of sizable gains on rushing attempts, by Chase Edmonds and a long run by Mostert when he hit the hole very quickly.

▪ The Dolphins have tried to get Preston Williams more involved, but without much luck On third down of a red zone drill, Bridgewater threw a low pass to him that was incomplete.

▪ Receiver Mohamad Sanu caught a beautiful pass from Tagovailoa in receiver/defensive back drills and then celebrated with a group of young children visiting practice, waiting patiently until they gave him back the football.

▪ Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel wore the orange practice jersey awarded to the best player at the previous practice. He had two sacks on Wednesday.

▪ Porter Gustin, the former Browns linebacker, had a sack of Tagovailoa. He’s had a decent camp.

▪ The Dolphins have been cautious with Terron Armstead after a minor offseason knee surgery. The Pro Bowl left tackle hasn’t played a ton of 11 on 11 snaps this camp, but when he does -as was the case Friday – you can tell the difference in the run game and pass protection on his side. Armstead has never played a full season but needs to stay healthy.

AVAILABILITY REPORT

▪ Cornerback Byron Jones (offseason surgery in knee Achilles area), center Michael Deiter (foot) and fullback John Lovett (undisclosed) remain out.

▪ Fullback Alec Ingold, coming back from last year’s Week 10 ACL injury, was in a red non-contact jersey.

▪ Safeties Clayton Fejedelem (injury) and Elijah Campbell (illness) were not spotted at practice.

▪ Tyreek Hill, Chase Edmonds and Terron Armstead were back at practice after having a maintenance rest day on Wednesday. Raheem Mostert, working his way back from Week 1 knee surgery last season, got some 11 on 11 work and is no longer in a red non-contact jersey.