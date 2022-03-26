Tyreek Hill says he spoke with Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes before trade to the Dolphins

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was in a playful mood Thursday at his introductory news conference with the Miami Dolphins.

Hill joked about his agent’s unusual request after the trade/new contract with the Dolphins, playfully told reporters to check out the Gunna song “Pushing P” and compared his new coach to Shrek.

But before answering the first question, Hill was in a serious mood as he made a point of thanking the Chiefs’ brass.

“I just want to give a shout out, man, to Brett Veach, Andy Reid for just for just doing this for myself, you know, understanding the circumstances there in KC,” Hill said.

Hill also was asked if it was tough to leave the Chiefs. He acknowledged it was — but half-jokingly said seeing the money made it a little easier.

The Dolphins gave Hill a $120 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Hill also mentioned the difficulty in leaving his teammates and listed some of his ex-teammates: quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, along with wide receivers Gehrig Dieter and Demarcus Robinson. Hill said he spoke with Mahomes.

“It’s tough. It’s tough, man,” Hill repeated. “But if somebody comes to you with a lot of money, it changes. The feeling started to change a little bit. It definitely was tough, man. Like I definitely had one of those moments where I just had to get in my car and just drive and just really think about the moments that I had in KC, with my family, with my coaches, the players.

“I even had a conversation with Pat. Like, that’s my brother for life, man. Like no matter what, we don’t even got to be on the same team. Pat and Kelce, and a whole lot other guys Dieter, D-Rob. I can name a whole lot of guys. So I’m gonna miss those guys. I know those guys are still gonna ball because they’re Hall of Famers and they’re still gonna do their thing and Coach Reid is gonna do his thing, too.

Here is Hill’s news conference: