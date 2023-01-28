Tyre Nichols’ GoFundMe raises over $600K in less than a day

A memorial fund launched Friday by Tyre Nichols’ mother has nearly cleared its $700,000 goal in less than 24 hours.

RowVaughn Wells, Nichols’ mother, launched the GoFundMe, which has raised more than $600,000 as of Saturday afternoon, to help cover the costs of mental health services and the time off from work that she and her husband, Rodney, will take to grieve the loss of their son, who died earlier this month after being viciously beaten by cops during a traffic stop.

“My husband and I have had our entire world turned upside down by what happened to our son,” Wells wrote. “We are two hardworking, loving parents, that now have to turn our full-time attention to seeking proper justice for our son.”

Wells also noted that the money raised from the GoFundMe campaign would also go toward building a memorial skate park in Nichols’ name.

“We want to build a memorial skate park for Tyre, in honor of his love for skating and sunsets,” she wrote.

Nichols, a 29-year-old father and a FedEx worker, was pulled over by Memphis police officers for “reckless driving” on Jan. 7, only to be “beat beyond recognition until he became unconscious,” Wells wrote. One cousin said her son looked like a “scary monster” in the hospital, where he died three days after the attack.

Disturbing body-cam footage released Friday shows Nichols being pummeled, pepper sprayed and tasered by the cops near his mother’s home.

Nichols “was known as someone ‘you know when he comes through the door he wants to give you a hug” and that “he wouldn’t hurt a fly.’” Wells wrote. “He had never been in trouble with the law, not even a parking ticket.”

Five police officers who were involved in Nichols’ arrest — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were fired by the Memphis Police Department.

All five have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

President Biden spoke with the Wellses on Friday, sharing their sorrow over losing their son, and responding to their call to renew efforts for police reforms.