Tyre Nichols fundraiser tops $1M in just two days

An online fundraiser for Tyre Nichols’ family has raised more than $1 million in just two days.

Nichols’ mom, RowVaughn Wells, started the GoFundMe with the modest goal of getting $10,000 for mental health treatment and to create a memorial skateboard park for her 29-year-old son who died after being brutally beaten by Memphis cops.

By early Monday, it was the site’s top fundraiser — having already raised more than $1.1 million with donations from more than 30,000 people.

“My husband and I have had our entire world turned upside down by what happened to our son,” Wells said of how cops “beat him to death for no good reason.”

“We are two hardworking, loving parents, that now have to turn our full-time attention to seeking proper justice for our son,” she wrote.





Tyre Nichols’ mom said that cops “beat him to death for no good reason.” Family of Tyre Nichols

They need support to “cover time off from our 9-5 jobs” during what will be a “long and burdensome” grieving process, she wrote of the initial $10,000 request that has been repeatedly raised to allow more donations.

“Additionally, we want to build a memorial skate park for Tyre, in honor of his love for skating and sunsets,” she added of her “gentle, kind, and joyful” late son, a father to a 4-year-old boy.

“He loved skating” and “was known as someone ‘you know when he comes through the door he wants to give you a hug’ and that ‘he wouldn’t hurt a fly,’” she said of the FedEx worker.





The money will help “build a memorial skate park for Tyre, in honor of his love for skating and sunsets,” his mom said. Family of Tyre Nichols

“He had never been in trouble with the law, not even a parking ticket. He was an honest man, a wonderful son, and kind to everyone. He was quirky and true to himself, and his loss will be felt nationally,” she wrote.

The fundraiser noted how Memphis’ own top cop has acknowledged there appears to be “no evidence to substantiate” the initial decision to pull over Nichols for reckless driving, and that “Tyre was unarmed, nonthreatening, and respectful to police during the entire encounter!”





The Tennessee force later shuttered the specialist “SCORPION” unit that some of the officers were a member of. City of Memphis

As for Nichols fleeing the arrest, Wells wrote: “It turns out that he was just trying to get to my house for safety — which was only a few blocks away from where the incident happened.

“My baby was just trying to make it home to be safe in my arm,” she wrote poignantly.

Even so, she used her GoFundMe to again call for “people to protest in peace.”





Nichols’ mom still called for “people to protest in peace.” AFP via Getty Images

“I don’t want us burning up our cities, and tearing up the streets because that’s not what my son stood for,” she said.

Five Memphis cops — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — were fired and then charged with second-degree murder.





Five Memphis cops were fired and charged with second-degree murder. AP

The Tennessee force later shuttered the specialist “SCORPION” unit — or “Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods” — that some of the officers were a member of.