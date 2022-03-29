Tyler, The Creator’s Live Concert Event Set At Prime Video – The Hamden Journal

Grammy-winning artist Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost live concert event will be streamed for free on Prime Video on March 31. Amazon Music and Prime Video announced today that the concert, which takes place in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, March 31 at 7:50 PM PDT, will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The concert, which also features openers Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown, will be available to view on-demand on Prime Video following the livestream event.

“Tyler, The Creator infuses culture with his bold talent and first-rate artistry. He is a true phenomenon who effortlessly pushes creative boundaries with his music and storytelling, and we can’t wait to give his fans a front-row seat to this memorable concert,” said Alaina Bartels, head of talent synergy and specials, Amazon Studios. “This livestream event showcases how Prime Video and Amazon Music continue to be destinations where artists can bring their big ideas and content dreams to make them a reality, with support across multiple Amazon businesses.”

“Tyler, The Creator is such an important artist, and we can’t wait to bring his show into the homes of music fans around the globe,” said Tim Hinshaw, head of hip-hop and R&B, Amazon Music. “Tyler has gone above and beyond with this tour, constructing elaborate stadium-sized productions for his music, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience the full spectacle of this show with this livestream.”

Creative studio Happy Place will produce the livestream.

Tyler, The Creator’s Spring 2022 North American tour kicked off in February in support of his critically-acclaimed album Call Me If You Get Lost, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 charts. Following the album’s release, Tyler, The Creator hosted and performed a trio of sold-out, underplay shows in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York City presented by Rotation, the global hip-hop and R&B brand from Amazon Music, along with a performance at the most recent BET awards. He also headlined sets at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and Day N Vegas.