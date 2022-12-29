Tyler Sanders Died Of Fentanyl Effects, L.A. Coroner Confirms – The Hamden Journal

Tyler Sanders, the 18-year-old star of Amazon’s Just Add Magic: Mystery City who was found dead in June at his Los Angeles home, died from the effects of fentanyl, the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner has revealed. The coroner said his death was accidental.

The coroner’s report did not find any other causes of death and no other significant conditions during its investigation. It has labeled Sanders’ case closed.

RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery

Sanders had guest-starring roles on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie and was also in several short films. He played Young Jake Otto in an episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead before appearing as Leo in Amazon’s Just Add Magic in 2019. That led to a starring role in the 2020 spinoff series Just Add Magic: Mystery City, which focused on step-siblings Leo (Sanders) and Zoe (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport) and their neighbor Ish (Jenna Qureshi).

Sanders also appeared in an Season 3 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star and in a 2018 episode of ABC The Rookie. His credits include the 2017 NBC pilot What About Barb? and 2019 film The Reliant with Kevin Sorbo and Julia Denton.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Sanders’ agent Pedro Tapia said June 16 when he confirmed Sanders’ death. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”