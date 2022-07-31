Tyler Reddick wins at Indianapolis

Associated Press

Outman homers in first MLB at-bat, Dodgers top Rockies 7-3

James Outman homered on the first swing of his first big-league plate appearance and finished with three hits and three RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 Sunday and closed out July with 21 victories. Freddie Freeman added three hits and an RBI, passing teammate Trea Turner for the MLB lead in hits. Tony Gonsolin (12-1) bounced back from his first loss of the season as the Dodgers finished the month 21-5, tying the franchise record for most wins in July.