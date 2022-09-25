Tyler Reddick wins an absolute mess of a Texas race

Tyler Reddick got his third win of the season in a race at Texas Motor Speedway that NASCAR wants to forget as soon as possible.

Sunday’s race at the 1.5-mile oval was nothing short of a mess. The tires weren’t reliable, there was a rain delay of nearly an hour and passing wasn’t plentiful. Teams were basically playing roulette with their tires and hoping they wouldn’t be the next to crash because of a tire failure. Sunday’s race set a Texas record with 17 cautions. Many of them were due to tire failures.

While numerous drivers had tire problems throughout the course of the race, three drivers crashed out from the lead because of tire problems. Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick were leading when flat tires sent them into the outside wall. And NASCAR inexplicably didn’t penalize William Byron for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution after Truex crashed because of his flat tire.

Hamlin was running second when Truex crashed out with fewer than 75 laps to go. Byron, apparently unhappy with a move Hamlin had pulled on him laps earlier, ran into the back of him after Truex’s crash. NASCAR said that Hamlin didn’t maintain minimum speed and made him line back up outside the top 10. Meanwhile, it didn’t penalize Byron at all for the incident and let him keep his track position.

It was a bizarre officiating decision by NASCAR to let a driver who dumped another under caution to gain a position and penalize the driver he spun. At minimum, NASCAR should have allowed Hamlin to keep his spot in the top five. It could have also sent Byron to the end of the field on the lead lap for his maneuver.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 24: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 Lenovo/ThinkEdge Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Instead, it did neither.

Texas was the second consecutive week of tire problems for NASCAR. Drivers and teams struggled to find tire reliability at Bristol a week ago as tire issues plagued drivers throughout the race. The theme continued at Texas despite the tracks’ lack of similarities. Teams and drivers clearly couldn’t count on a tire to be reliable enough to last through a fuel run without having a failure.

Story continues

Elliott didn’t blame tire provider Goodyear for the mess.

“I’m not sure that Goodyear is at fault,” Elliott said. “Goodyear always takes the black eye, but they’re put in a really tough position by NASCAR to build a tire that can survive these types of racetracks with this car. I wouldn’t blame Goodyear.”

The tire problems harkened back to the 2008 Brickyard 400 — a race that effectively ended fun of NASCAR racing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. NASCAR was forced to throw scheduled cautions during that race because the tire didn’t have any durability. NASCAR didn’t schedule any tire cautions on Sunday, but you couldn’t have blamed them if they did. What transpired on the track without those cautions reflected well on no one.

Just look at what Truex said after he was checked and released from the infield care center.