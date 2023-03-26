Tyler Reddick scores first 2023 win at COTA in triple overtime

Tyler Reddick defended through three NASCAR Overtime attempts to win the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon at Circuit of The Americas.

On the final restart at Lap 74, Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing escaped a fierce battle behind him in Turn 1 between Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman for second. Challenged numerous times, Reddick led a race-high 41 laps after starting second. The race was sent to a third overtime as the tire carcass of Daniel Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet littered the backstretch.

Reddick struck the finish line first, 1.411 seconds ahead of Busch, who drives the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet that Reddick piloted a season ago. Bowman was third ahead of defending race winner Ross Chastain and polesitter William Byron.

On the first overtime restart, Ryan Blaney was sent spinning in Turn 1 in front of Josh Bilicki and Erik Jones. Just a few 100 feet farther, Ryan Preece and others collided, destroying the front of Preece’s No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, leaving debris on the track that necessitated the race’s penultimate caution. A yellow flag for debris on the backstretch with four laps remaining sent the event to an initial overtime period.

Defending race winner Ross Chastain spent significant time in the top five in Sunday’s race, but a slow pit stop under caution at Lap 57 buried him mid-pack. On the ensuing restart, Austin Dillon and AJ Allmendinger spun in the middle of Turn 1, with Chastain collected while trying to avoid. Chastain rebounded for a top-five finish.

Completing the top 10 were Austin Cindric, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs and Todd Gilliland.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson had a short-lived return to competition on Sunday. As cars darted to avoid the spinning Brad Keselowski exiting Turn 19 on Lap 1, contact sent Ty Dillon spinning hard into Johnson’s right door. His No. 84 Legacy Motor Club team attempted to repair the damage but ran out of time via the Damaged Vehicle Policy’s seven-minute clock, ending Johnson’s day with a 38th-place finish, only ahead of Dillon.

Bubba Wallace slid hard into Turn 12, colliding with and spinning Kyle Larson. That damage left Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota with a broken oil line and ending the day in 37th place for his 23XI Racing team.

This story will be updated.