Tyler Perry, Peter Farrelly, Catherine Hardwicke Films Set for Gala Treatment

The 2022 Toronto Film Festival has added world premieres for Tyler Perry’s new Netflix film, A Jazzman’s Blues; Peter Farrelly’s Vietnam War movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which stars Russell Crowe and Zac Efron; and the Catherine Hardwicke dramatic thriller Prisoner’s Daughter, starring Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox.

As TIFF unveiled 18 Gala program titles to screen in Roy Thomson Hall, the festival booked red carpet launches for Hubert Davis’s Black Ice, a documentary about Black hockey players executive produced by Drake; Alice, Darling, director Mary Nighy’s psychological thriller led by Anna Kendrick; Gabe Polsky’s frontier epic Butcher’s Crossing, which stars Nicolas Cage; and Francesca Archibugi’s The Hummingbird, toplined by Nanni Moretti, Berenice Bejo and Pierfrancesco Favino.

Toronto is returning for a 47th edition to run Sept. 8 to 18 that will be in-person, with Hollywood stars on red carpets and in theaters after two years of disruption from the pandemic. “With stories that span six continents and feature performances you just have to see, this lineup delivers the rich experiences we wait all year for. Cinema is alive. Red carpets are back. And the best audience in the world awaits them in Toronto,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement.

On Thursday, fest organizers also announced world bows for Shekhar Kapur’s Working Title romantic comedy What’s Love Got To Do With It, which stars Lily James and Emma Thompson; Raymond & Ray, a Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke-starrer from director Rodrigo Garcia and about half-brothers who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father; and Reginald Hudlin’s documentary Sidney, about Sidney Poitier, the Oscar-winning actor known for Lilies of the Field, To Sir, With Love and In the Heat of the Night.

There’s also first looks in Toronto for Paul Weitz’s Moving On, which reteams Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in the indie about two friends who reconnect for a funeral to exact revenge on a widower who wronged both of them; Roost, directed by Amy Redford, daughter of Robert Redford; and the Bollywood title Kacchey Limbu, from director Shubham Yogi.

As part of the Gala program, Toronto also booked North American premieres for Lee Jung-jae’s Hunt; Alice Winocour’s Paris Memories; and Florian Zeller’s The Son, the director’s follow-up to The Father that stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dean and Vanessa Kirby. TIFF earlier announced gala world premieres for its opening night film, Sally El-Hosaini’s The Swimmers, and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, starring Viola Davis.

Elsewhere, Toronto’s Special Presentations sidebar added 45 titles, including world bows for Zachary Wigon’s Sanctuary, starring Margaret Qualley and Chrstopher Abbot; Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s stop-motion pic Wendell & Wild; Richard Eyre’s Allelujah, starring Judi Dench; Edward Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front, an adaptation of the German literary classic led by Daniel Bruhl; Robert Connolly’s Aussie family film Blueback, starring Eric Bana; JD Dillard’s war epic Devotion; Stephen William’s period drama Chevalier for Searchlight and starring Samara Weaving; Diego Lerman’s El Suplente; and Lila Neugebauer’s Jennifer Lawrence-starring military drama Causeway for Apple.

The Special Presentations sidebar also booked world debuts for Succession director Mark Mylod’s thriller The Menu, starring Anya Taylor-Joy; Stephen Frears’ The Lost King, toplined by Steve Coogan; Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse, a true-crime thriller that stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne; JungWoo-sung’s A Man of Reason; Cesc Gay’s Stories Not to be Told; and Hong Sangsoo’s Walk Up.

And Toronto booked into the Special Presentations sidebar North American bows for films to debut in Venice like Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell; Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, toplined by Sadie Sink, Brendan Fraser and Samantha Morton; Park Chan-wook’s mystery thriller Decision to Leave; Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter, starring Tilda Swinton; Jafar Panahi’s No Bears, a film shot in secret by the recently jailed Iranian director; and Alice Diop’s Saint Omer.

TIFF also has North American debuts for Swedish director Ruben Ostlund’s class warfare comedy Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes; and Rebecca Zlotowski’s Other People’s Children; Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream. There’s also international premieres for Sarah Polley’s Women Talking; Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny; and The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile, by director Kathlyn Horan.

And there’s a Canadian premiere for Netflix’s The Wonder, starring Florence Pugh and directed by Sebastian Lelio, as the film is based on the novel by Emma Donoghue, who wrote Room.

More lineup announcements from TIFF organizers will be made in the coming weeks.

