Tyler Perry calls out Jimmy Kimmel for ignoring his invitation

Entertainment mogul joined Wednesday where he called out for skipping a very big moment for him. In the fall of 2019, Perry threw a to celebrate the opening of his huge studio in Atlanta.

“Last time you were here, I don’t know if you remember,” Kimmel said, “was right after you’d opened your big studio in Atlanta.” “Yeah, that you didn’t come to the big party I had,” Perry replied as Kimmel laughed. “You got an invitation, that you didn’t come to. That one. I remember. I’m still scarred from it. And you said you’d send me a gift, and I still don’t have the gift. So where’s the gift? You didn’t come, you didn’t send the gift.”

Kimmel tried blaming , but given that the party happened months before COVID was known to the general public, that didn’t work. So Kimmel invoked the name of another Jimmy, but that excuse also fell flat.

“I figured it must have been intended for or something,” Kimmel said. “I was thinking, like, ‘Well why would I be invited to your party?’” “Well, it said Jimmy Kimmel, and I did a special video to you saying please come,” Perry responded. “So I don’t know how you could have gotten that mistaken.”

In the end, Kimmel couldn’t make up for his absence, but he could give Perry gifts. Kimmel sent Guillermo to one of the nearby shops on Hollywood Blvd. to get something for Perry, and he returned with…what are technically gifts. Guillermo returned with a “Best Dad Oscar” and a magnet that says Hollywood on it. Perry accepted and forgave Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

Check out why Wheel of Fortune viewers were stunned by this contestant’s incorrect answer:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.