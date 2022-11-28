Tyler Perry, Amazon Studios Strike Four-Picture Film Deal – The Hamden Journal

Amazon Studios announced on Monday that it has closed a four-picture film deal with powerhouse producer, actor, writer and director Tyler Perry. The pact will see Perry write, direct and produce four features for release on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” said Perry. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms, and I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.”

“Tyler Perry is undeniably one of the most prolific creators of our time,” remarked Salke, who serves as head of Amazon Studios. “He is a true multihyphenate who has defined his own incredible brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world with his series and films. We are excited to collaborate with Tyler and his teams to bring even more of his fantastic signature films to our global audiences.”

Perry’s most recent film, A Jazzman’s Blues — which he wrote, directed and produced — world premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September and was released by Netflix later that month. He also recently wrote, directed and exec produced A Madea Homecoming — the 12th installment in the popular Madea franchise, in which he also stars — and the thriller, A Fall from Grace.

On the television side, Perry has created, directed, and written several series for BET and BET+, including The Oval, Assisted Living, Bruh, Sistas, Zatima and Ruthless. The prolific multi-hyphenate received the Governor’s Award at the 2020 Primetime Emmys and was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards the following year. He is represented by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.