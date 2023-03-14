Tyler Nickel, Justin McKoy enter portal

The NCAA Tournament starts Tuesday, but college basketball’s transfer portal opened Monday and North Carolina basketball players are jumping in.

Following a season that saw the Tar Heels (20-13) go from preseason No. 1 to becoming the first top-ranked team to miss March Madness since the field expanded in 1985, changes are coming in Chapel Hill.

UNC announced the end of its season Sunday night, deciding not to play in the NIT. According to multiple reports, Justin McKoy and Tyler Nickel on Monday became the first Tar Heels to enter the portal.

Here’s a look at who has announced they will enter the portal, with the latest announcements at the top of the list.

Who’s leaving UNC basketball?

Tyler Nickel

The 6-foot-7 freshman wing appeared in 25 games, averaging 2.1 points and 0.6 rebounds per game. The Virginia native flashed potential with a career-high 16 points against The Citadel in December. Overall, Nickel played 152 minutes as a Tar Heel. He is the Virginia High School League’s all-time leading scorer with 2,909 points in 102 games.

Justin McKoy

A senior who spent two seasons at UNC after making the move from ACC foe Virginia, the 6-foot-8 Raleigh native will use his bonus COVID season elsewhere. McKoy averaged 1.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game in two seasons with the Tar Heels. He played in 41 games, including 11 in 2022-23.

