Tyler Lockett praises Colin Kaepernick after workout

Colin Kaepernick has still got it.

At least, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett says so.

Lockett and his brother worked out with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback on Monday, and it sounds like it went incredibly well.

“Yessir!! That man Kap is ready!!” Lockett tweeted on Monday night.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season, when he first started taking a knee during the national anthem to protest social inequality issues in the United States. That form of protest is now common across the sports world, however it led to him essentially being blackballed from the league.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the league, along with former teammate Eric Reid, where he claimed that NFL team owners colluded to keep him out of the league after the backlash he received for protesting. They settled that grievance in 2019.

The 34-year-old has said that he has been training nonstop since in order to stay ready for a potential return. Though he has been plenty busy since he was last on an NFL roster nearly five years ago, Kaepernick apparently hasn’t lost his touch.

It’s unclear how much weight Lockett’s praise will carry within the Seahawks’ organization and elsewhere. Seattle is in need of a quarterback after Russell Wilson was traded away to the Denver Broncos.