The Ravens’ other free agent quarterback is ready to sign.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley plans to sign his restricted free agent tender on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That means he’ll make $2.627 million in 2023, then hit free agency next year. The Ravens put the right of first refusal tender on Huntley, which means that any of the other 31 teams could have signed him to an offer sheet that the Ravens would have had the opportunity to match. If the Ravens hadn’t matched it, Huntley would have gone to that other team without the Ravens getting any compensation.

Restricted free agents almost never sign offer sheets. Huntley is only 25 years old and has shown enough promise as a backup quarterback that it’s worth questioning why no teams were willing to offer him more than $2.627 million.

The much bigger question facing the Ravens this offseason is whether Lamar Jackson will sign his franchise tender, sign a long-term contract to stay in Baltimore, or sign an offer sheet with another team. But assuming Jackson does return to Baltimore, we now know who his backup will be.

Tyler Huntley will sign his restricted free agent tender on Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk