Tyler Blackburn Signs With APA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Blackburn, who plays the lead role of Alex Manes in Roswell, New Mexico, has signed with APA for representation.

Blackburn just wrapped filming Roswell, New Mexico, which is currently airing its fourth and final season on the CW. Blackburn, who garnered a massive following on social media, is maybe best known for his role as the dark and mysterious Caleb Rivers in Pretty Little Liars, a performance which earned him two consecutive Teen Choice Awards. His success on the show led to his own spinoff series, Ravenswood.

On the film side, Blackburn can be seen in Discovery’s first scripted film, Capsized opposite Josh Duhamel. He can also be seen in Hello Again, directed by Tom Gustafson with an ensemble cast including Martha Plimpton, Audra McDonald, Cheyenne Jackson, and T.R. Knight. Prior to that, Blackburn starred in the independent film Love Is All You Need, directed by Kim Rocco Shields, which stars Elisabeth Röhm, Briana Evigan, Emily Osment, and Jeremy Sisto.

Blackburn continues to be repped by Debbi Eways at LBI and attorney Cyndi Gesner at Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.