Ty Montgomery, Patriots agree to two-year contract

Report: Ty Montgomery joining Patriots on two-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It’s no big splash, but the New England Patriots reportedly are bringing on a versatile skill player.

Running back/wide receiver hybrid Ty Montgomery has agreed to a two-year contract with the Patriots worth up to $4 million, NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported Thursday.

The 29-year-old Montgomery rushed for 44 yards on 15 carries for the New Orleans Saints last season while adding 95 receiving yards on 16 catches. His most productive seasons came with the Green Bay Packers, highlighted by a 2016 campaign in which he amassed 805 yards from scrimmage (457 rushing yards; 348 receiving yards).

The Patriots just re-signed pass-catching running back James White, but the 6-foot, 215-pound Montgomery is a more physical player who could help offset the loss of Brandon Bolden with veteran running back set to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

Montgomery will join a running back room that includes White, Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor.

New England still could use more offensive weapons — especially a deep-threat wide receiver — but Montgomery is a pretty low-risk signing who could bring some flexibility to the group.