Ty Jerome, Warriors talking about NBA training camp contract

The Warriors already have 20 players on their training camp roster, but that’s not stopping them from exploring additions to the squad.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater and Shams Charania reported Saturday night, citing sources, that the Warriors are talking to guard Ty Jerome about a training camp contract that would allow him to compete for a roster spot.

The Warriors likely will start the season with 14 players on the active roster and two players signed to two-way contracts. At the moment, Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quinones are the two-way players but that could change depending on how the rest of the preseason plays out.

Jerome, 25, was the No. 24 overall pick out of Virginia by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2019 NBA Draft. A day later, he was traded to the Boston Celtics. Then a few weeks later, he was traded again to the Phoenix Suns.

As a rookie in 2019-20, Jerome played in 31 games for the Suns and averaged 3.3 points in 10.6 minutes. But he was traded again in the summer of 2020, getting dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the package that landed Kelly Oubre Jr. in OKC before he was flipped to the Warriors.

In 33 games with the Thunder in 2020-21, Jerome put up his best numbers, averaging 10.7 points on 44.6 percent shooting from the field and 42.3 percent from behind the 3-point line. Last season, Jerome’s role increased but his numbers dipped to 7.1 points per game in 48 contests.

The Warriors have first-hand knowledge of what Jerome is capable of. At the end of the 2020-21 season, he scored 23 points on 8 of 14 shooting in Oklahoma City’s loss to Golden State.

If Jerome and the Warriors reach an agreement on a contract, he likely will join the team when they return from Japan in the coming days.

