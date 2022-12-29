Ty Jerome gives thoughtful answer how Warriors can solve road struggles

Jerome gives thoughtful answer how Warriors can fix road issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night, sending a sellout crowd home happy from Chase Center once again.

Golden State is 3-0 on its current homestand with five more games to be played in San Francisco before the team hits the road again in mid-January. The start to the Warriors’ longest homestand of the season has wiped away all bad feelings from their horrendous 1-5 road trip before the holidays and has continued a trend of their tumultuous 2022-23 NBA season.

Through 36 games this season, the 18-18 Warriors are 15-2 within the friendly confines of Chase Center but a miserable 3-16 on the road. What gives?

“Honestly, I think that we need to grow closer when times get tough, and I think we will when the season goes on,” guard Ty Jerome said Wednesday night after the Warriors’ win over Utah. “I think that’s probably one of the reasons why we’re struggling on the road. As a team, we have to come together.

“It’s easier when you’re playing in front of your home crowd. The other team goes on a mini run, and you can fight right back and the home crowd is there for you. On the road, you don’t have that energy to feed off. That’s when you really need each other. I think we have to do a better job of that on the road.”

Jerome, one of the Warriors’ two players on a two-way contract, has proven to be a main contributor off coach Steve Kerr’s bench. In 30 minutes of action Wednesday night, Jerome scored 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. He has played at least 20 minutes in the Warriors’ last five games, averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 assists over that stretch while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from downtown.

Jerome believes Golden State’s bench unit, which was scorned earlier this season for its poor play that spoiled many Superman-like performances by superstar Steph Curry, recently has gained confidence. Players like Jerome have needed to step up as Curry misses time with left shoulder injury and All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins recovers from an adductor injury and illness.

“Ty was fantastic,” Kerr said Wednesday night. “He’s always getting us settled. He’s always under control. He’s a great shooter, really good passer, runs the pick-and-roll well. When he and James [Wiseman] are in pick-and-roll, James is doing a good job of diving. That allows Ty to get free for his little floater in the lane. He made a few of those tonight … Really effective, smart, tough player.”

The Warriors have five more games on their current homestand — and two against Western Conference teams ahead of them in the standings — before having to worry about their road issues once again. For now, Jerome and the second unit will continue to focus on building an identity on the bench and trying to continue this newfound winning formula without Curry or Wiggins.

