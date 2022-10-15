Ty Jerome, Anthony Lamb sign Warriors’ two-way contracts, finalize roster

Warriors sign Jerome, Lamb to two-way deals, finalize roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have finalized their Opening Night roster, including their two-way contracts,

The team announced late Friday night that Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb have been signed to the vacant two-way contracts.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater first reported the news that Jerome and Lamb would get the two-way spots.

Prior to the news on Jerome and Lamb, the Warriors announced that they had waived Pat Spencer and Jerome Robinson.

The Warriors opened up their two-way spots by waiving Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quiñones on Thursday.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr explained Thursday that the decision to move on from Weatherspoon and Quiñones was based on a positional need. Jerome is a 6-foot-5 guard while Lamb is a 6-foot-6 forward.

The Warriors don’t plan to carry a 15th player to begin the season. They currently have 14 players signed to guaranteed contracts: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, Moses Moody, Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.

RELATED: Takeaways from Warriors’ loss to Nuggets

Jerome and Lamb signed training camp contracts with the Warriors on Oct. 3 and played well enough during the preseason to earn two-way contracts for the upcoming season.

Due to the depth on the Warriors’ roster, it’s unclear how much Jerome and Lamb will play for them this season, but injuries could press them into action.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast