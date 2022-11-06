This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Ty Gibbs held off Noah Gragson in the final laps Saturday to win a 200-mile race at Phoenix Raceway and claim the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

Gibbs, Gragson and Justin Allgaier swapped the lead much of the race, but Gibbs had the fastest car over the closing segment. Gragson made slight gains over the final 10 laps but couldn’t challenge Gibbs for the lead.

MORE: Phoenix Xfinity results

MORE: Phoenix Xfinity driver points

MORE: Phoenix Xfinity owner points

Gragson finished second and Allgaier third.

Gibbs had the race’s fastest car at the beginning and at the end. He led a total of 125 laps, including the final 21.

Gragson led 35 laps, and Allgaier led 26.

Read more about NASCAR

Ranking the NASCAR Cup Series championship races Ty Gibbs wins NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in Phoenix finale Phoenix Cup starting lineup: Joey Logano wins pole

NASCAR Xfinity results: Ty Gibbs wins series championship originally appeared on NBCSports.com