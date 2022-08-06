NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250 – Qualifying

Ty Gibbs scored his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season on Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

Pole sitter Noah Gragson swept both stages and appeared to have the dominant car. But after he pitted during the Stage 2 break, Gibbs cycled to the front and took control of the race.

He kept the lead through green flag pit stops around 25 laps to go and held on for a 1.2-second victory over Justin Allgaier.

Gragson ended up finishing third after a decision to stay out near the end of Stage 2 failed to pan out.

During a caution at Lap 52, he and his No. 9 JR Motorsports team opted to go for the stage win and got it after tracking down A.J. Allmendinger. But after Gragson pitted during the Stage 2 break, he never saw the lead again.

Brandon Jones (fourth) and Austin Hill (fifth) completed the top five finishers.

This story will be updated…

Stage 1 winner: Noah Gragson

Stage 2 winner: Noah Gragson

Who had a good race: Josh Berry recovered from both an early run-in with the wall and a mid-race speeding penalty on pit road to finish sixth… A.J. Allmendinger suffered a cooling shirt issue for the second weekend in a row, but was able to soldier on and finish seventh.

Who had a bad race: After losing an engine in morning practice, Matt Mills crashed out of the race at Lap 40. Mills got on the brakes for C.J. McLaughlin‘s wreck ahead of him in Turn 2, but then lost control and went into the Turn 2 wall himself.

Next: Watkins Glen International – Saturday, Aug. 20, 3 p.m. ET, USA Network

Read More About NASCAR

Kyle Larson calls Indy crash with Ty Dillon ‘a big mistake’ Michigan Cup starting lineup: Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell on front row Michigan Cup qualifying: Bubba Wallace earns first career pole

Gimme 5: Ty Gibbs gets fifth Xfinity win of season originally appeared on NBCSports.com