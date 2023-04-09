Two Wisconsin cops killed in routine traffic stop

Two Wisconsin cops and an armed driver were fatally shot during a routine traffic stop Saturday, authorities said.

The circumstances surrounding the violent incident were murky, but the Wisconsin Department of Justice said it occurred around 3:38 pm in the northwest village of Cameron, when a Chetek officer conducted what should have been a run-of-the-mill pull-over.

Officials said another Cameron officer arrived at the scene at some point and gunfire broke out, killing both cops.

The motorist was taken to a hospital, where that person was pronounced dead, too.

The identities of the officers and driver have not been revealed, and the investigation over the shooting is ongoing, authorities said.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss today of two officers,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. “I am thinking of their families and the Chetek and Cameron Police Departments at this incredibly difficult time.”

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the shooting with assistance from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response specialist.

The officers’ deaths have sent shockwaves across the community, as residents and nearby police departments expressed their grief and fright.





“It tears [the community] apart, of course, puts it on edge,” Cameron resident Kate King told CBS. “Always wondering who to trust, what will happen around the corner. It’s a frightening thing.”

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Cameron and Chetek Police Departments.”

The Oconto Police Department posted on Facebook: “We are with heavy hearts as we’ve heard about the loss of 2 officers in Barron County. Our hearts go out to the families of the officers, as well as to their colleagues, friends, and the communities they served.”





The Hudson Police Department echoed the heartbreak, tweeting: “It is with heavy hearts, we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today.

“Rest easy, we have the watch from here.”