Two Western New York restaurants named among the 100 most romantic in the U.S. by OpenTable
According to OpenTable’s “America’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2022,” which is determined by analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified diners, Giancarlo’s in Williamsville and Lucia’s on the Lake in Hamburg were among the top 100.
