Two victims of Texas school shooting being treated at military hospital

Two victims in Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, are being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, a defense official said.

“This is a reminder of the extraordinary care the military health system can provide when called upon,” said Seileen Mullen, acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, at a congressional hearing about the military health system.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families,” Mullen added.

Brooke Army Medical Center is in San Antonio, which is about 85 miles from Uvalde, where the shooting took place.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself inside a classroom at Robb Elementary School, and killed at least 19 children and two teachers.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available about the ages of the two victims being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center, their condition, or whether they are military connected.

19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Texas Robb Elementary School. AFP via Getty Images

“We appreciate the work you’re doing at Brooke in Texas to help us with a tragedy of tremendous proportion, watching innocent children being gunned down with assault weapons. Congress needs to act to do something on that,” said Rep. Betty McCollum, chairwoman of the defense subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee.

“Thank you for taking care of them,” McCollum added. “We know that they are in good hands.”