The Hamden Journal

Two US soldiers practice skiing for 2022 Olympics

Two US soldiers practice skiing for 2022 Olympics

Women’s Health

Here’s What Your Favorite Olympic Figure Skaters Are Up To Now

Olympic ice skaters, from Nancy Kerrigan, Peggy Fleming, Adam Rippon, and more, have shined on the rink. While it isn’t easy being any athlete competing in the Olympics, there’s something extra special about ice skaters’ ability to make their incredibly difficult sport look literally effortless. Over the years, there have been stars that helped define the sport, like Peggy Fleming, as well as recent newbies, like Adam Rippon and Gracie Gold, who are inspiring a new generation.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.