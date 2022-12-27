Two University of Pittsburgh students charged with abusing medical cadaver

The University of Pittsburgh says it will review how it manages donated cadavers following abuse of corpse charges against two students, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pitt receives about 80 cadavers per year from the state non-profit Human Gifts Registry.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The two students have been charged with one misdemeanor count apiece and have a hearing next month related to their alleged mistreatment of a cadaver in an anatomy class, the newspaper says.

The university says it has strong oversight in place but will review opportunities to make them even stronger.

The Post-Gazette says, “Witnesses observed (one) making sexual remarks about a male corpse and placing a hand inside its chest, while (the other) was seen inappropriately touching a female corpse, smirking and commenting, according to complaints against the students. Both told Pitt police they had learned in class about treating cadavers with respect, a detective wrote.”

Congressman-elect George Santos admits to, but “didn’t really explain why” he lied about background

“Tripledemic” causing children’s medication shortage

Representative-elect George Santos admits to lying about his past