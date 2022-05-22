Two top-10 seeds out early in Round 1

It’s French Open time! Round 1 starts on Sunday, and there have already been a number of upsets in the women’s top ten. What will happen with other top seeds like Carlos Alcaraz and Maria Sakkari? We’ve got all the info you need right here.

No. 9 Auger-Aliassime scores comeback win over Varillas

It was touch and go for awhile, but 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime managed to pull out a come-from-behind win over Juan Pablo Varillas, winning 2-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 in three hours and 14 minutes. In the first two sets, Varillas, a Peruvian making his French Open debut, simply outpaced Auger-Aliassime, who looked uncharacteristically slow and prone to mistakes. Varillas played so well throughout the match, but couldn’t keep up that dominant pace. Auger-Aliassime roared back in the must-win third set, and came back from two sets down to move on to the second round.

No. 6 Jabeur upset by unseeded Linette

Ons Jabeur’s French Open ended much earlier than she had anticipated. Seeded sixth, she unexpectedly lost to Magda Linette, who is unseeded at Roland Garros. Over a two hour and 28 minute match, Linette defeated Jabeur 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-5. It was a tight match, with Jabeur cruising in the first set only to lose the second set in a tiebreak and drop the deciding third set. Jabeur’s loss was less about her making mistakes and more about Linette having a determined mindset and playing with strength and power. In the end, Linette simply outplayed Jabeur.

Kanepi ousts No. 10 Muguruza

Another women’s top ten seed fell on Sunday when No. 10 Garbine Muguruza fell to Kaia Kanepi. The unseeded Kanepi ousted Muguruza 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a shade over two hours. Kanepi isn’t just unseeded at Roland Garros, she’s ranked No. 46 in the world. But beating seeded opponents at Grand Slams isn’t new for Kanepi. Sunday’s win over Muguruza was her 14th defeat of a top-20 player in the first three rounds of a Grand Slam. At this point, if a seeded player has to face Kanepi in the first three rounds, they should feel very, very nervous.

Other notable matches

The ageless John Isner, who at 37 is one of seven men seeded in the top 32 at Roland Garros (though none are in the top 10), survived three tiebreaks to take a four-setter against France’s Quentin Halys. Isner won the three hour and 20 minute match 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(6).

Dominic Thiem, who was once a top-3 player in the world, lost to Hugo Dellien. Thiem, who is now ranked 194 by the ATP, had been out for a time due to an injury, but has had no success lately. He’s yet to win a match in 2022. He says he’s healthy, though admitted that he’s struggling with nerves and may go back to the Challenger level to figure things out.

American Sloane Stephens, a perennial threat to make a deep run at any Grand Slam, aced her first round match against Jule Niemeier 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 and will move on to Round 2.