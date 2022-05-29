For two years in a row, Vasilije Micic has been the EuroLeague Final Four MVP — similar to the NBA Finals MVP — leading Turkish club Anadolu Efes to back-to-back EuroLeague championships (playing in a backcourt with former NBAer Shane Larkin).

Now the 6’5″ Serbian combo guard wants to come to the NBA — but not play for the Thunder, who both have a crowded backcourt and own his draft rights. The Thunder and Micic’s people are working on a trade to get him to a place he wants to play, reports Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews (hat tip Real GM).

Micic told Urbonas previously he was open to coming to the NBA, “If this option comes out, I would be ready to risk (it).”

Sam Hinkie of the 76ers drafted Micic in the second round (52nd pick) back in 2014, but later traded those draft rights to the Thunder. However, OKC already has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Tre Mann in the backcourt and are building toward the future. At age 28 and a proven winner, Micic is looking for a different situation.

Don’t be surprised if Micic is playing somewhere in the NBA next season.

Here’s the latest on the Thunder

Counter-report: Most within NBA expect Magic to draft Jabari Smith No. 1 LaVine free agency rumors hot topic at Draft Combine; Lakers, Trail Blazers,… Report: Magic believed to favor Chet Holmgren with No. 1 pick

Report: Two-time EuroLeague Finals MVP Vasilije Micic wants to come to NBA originally appeared on NBCSports.com