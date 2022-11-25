Two teens shot dead while unloading Thanksgiving groceries

Two teenage boys were unloading groceries for a Thanksgiving dinner in Houston early Thursday when they were shot dead, police said

Police who responded to the scene found an 18-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to chest and a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the neck.

The older victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the younger one was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting took place outside an apartment complex in the 11755 block of Southlake Drive shortly after midnight.

The mother of the 18-year-old identified him to ABC 13 as President Wynn. She said he had just graduated from high school in the spring and would have celebrated his 19th birthday on Dec. 8.

President Wynn, who was gunned down while shopping for Thanskgiving

The double homicide took place outside an apartment complex on Southlake Drive in Houston just after midnight Thursday. KTRK

Tasha Cooke said her son was unloading groceries from the car when he was gunned down.

Cops said Wynn and the 17-year-old victim were related and lived in the apartment complex where the shooting took place.

According to police, there was a fight in the courtyard before gunfire erupted.

It’s unclear at this time whether either Wynn or his younger family member were the intended targets.

Cops believe four to five shots were fired from a handgun. They said they were looking for one suspect but did not have a good description.