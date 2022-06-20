Two skydivers with life-threatening injuries after Wisconsin crash: deputies

Two women suffered life-threatening injuries during a skydiving crash in rural Wisconsin, authorities said.

The female daredevils were hospitalized Sunday afternoon in critical condition following tandem jumps at Skydive Midwest Skydiving Center in Yorkville, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

“Their parachute was deployed,” department officials said in a statement. “However, they lost control approximately 20 to 30 feet from the ground and crashed.”

Both victims — a 49-year-old from Chicago and a 28-year-old from Racine, Wisconsin — were airlifted to a nearby hospital. Their conditions early Monday were immediately unclear. A message seeking comment from deputies was not immediately returned.

Tandem-jump thrill-seekers at Skydive Midwest leap out of planes at altitudes of 14,500 feet after a brief training course, according to the company’s website.

“You’ll spend up to 60 seconds in freefall, reaching speed of 120+ miles per hour as you fall back towards Earth,” the website boasts. “Once the parachute is deployed, enjoy a 5-7 minute ride with views of Lake Michigan, Milwaukee and Chicago skylines.”

Both victims were airlifted to a nearby hospital. CBS58

The divers lost control about 30 feet from the ground and crashed. CBS58

If conditions allow, tandem jumpers can also “steer the parachute” before landing in designated areas. Prepaid jumps start as low as $219, while walk-in appointments cost $299, according to Skydive Midwest.

While noting that skydiving is “inherently dangerous,” the company said it had an “impeccable safety record” regarding tandem jumps thanks to experienced instructors and equipment from reputable manufacturers.