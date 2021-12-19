Two rockets strike Green Zone in Baghdad

A pair of rockets struck Baghdad’s Green Zone, which houses the US embassy and some Iraqi government buildings, causing property damage but no casualties.

One of the projectiles was destroyed by an anti-missile defense system and the other hit near a national monument, damaging two civilian vehicles, the Associated Press reported, citing the Iraqi military.

The Green Zone is a frequent target of missile and drone attacks that American officials blame on Iranian-backed militant groups in Iraq.

One of the projectiles was destroyed by an anti-missile defense system. Iraqi Media Security Cell/Handout via REUTERS

The Green Zone is a frequent target of missile and drone attacks. Sabah Arar/AFP via Getty Images

Iran has pledged to avenge the death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US-directed drone attack near the Baghdad airport in 2020.

About 2,500 US and coalition troops are still in Iraq to advise the Iraqi military.