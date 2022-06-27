Two reasons why Draymond Green says Warriors’ San Francisco parade was best

Two reasons why Draymond says Warriors’ SF parade was best originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green and the core Warriors players who won three NBA championships while the team resided in Oakland hold that city and Oracle Arena in special regard. They were sad to leave a place that held such significance in their life.

And the first two years at Chase Center in San Francisco were bumpy. But the third season felt a lot like the last few in Oakland.

The Warriors dominated their way through the NBA playoffs en route to a fourth NBA title in eight years, and first since moving across the Bay.

That meant San Francisco got to host the championship parade, which provided an uneasy moment for Green.

“As you know, the parade was about a week ago and it was great,” Green said on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” which was posted Sunday. “Why was the parade great? I must be honest. After having parades in Oakland, I was a little nervous because I just didn’t know what to expect. I am the type of person, like, I like things to stay the same. I’m very shy, which most people would never believe, when it comes to new people. It does not work well with me. It takes me a while to get comfortable with people. I just like things the same.

“I said all of that to say, after having three parades in Oakland and then coming to San Francisco and having a parade, I was a little skeptical about it because I just didn’t know what to expect. And I love my Oakland family as Oakland will always be a second home to me. Really grew up there and became a man. Not really grew up. We know, I’m Saginaw, Michigan through and through, baby. That doesn’t change. But I grew into a man in the city of Oakland. So that place will always have a special place in my heart. Never change.”

And as has become a normal, everybody wants people to rank their accomplishments. For members of Dub Nation, ranking the Warriors’ four titles in the last eight years might be like trying to pick a favorite child. But Green played the game anyway.

“But if I’m ranking parades because we live in this society that’s always trying to rank and compare dumb s–t, I think that may have been the best parade,” Green said. “Why was it the best parade? For a few reasons.

“Number one, Steph Curry was acting up and you just never see that. Like, when we won before, Steph didn’t act up. Steph was acting up. Klay Thompson was acting up. This man, by the way, I know we all saw the video or if you haven’t seen the video, please go to your Instagram and find the video of Klay Thompson stumbling, the guy stumbled five steps, then he runs over the girl and immediately catches his balance, which was the great part. You run this girl over and that’s how you catch your balance. If that girl was not right there, the girl that Klay Thompson ran over, that ends badly for Klay.”

Luckily for Thompson and the woman, everyone appeared to be OK. But after everything that happened during the parade, that was Green’s favorite.

“Quite frankly, he ran the girl over and saved himself,” Green said. “I thought that was absolutely the highlight of the parade. Or maybe Klay Thompson losing one of his rings.”

Now that Green has experienced a parade down Market Street in San Francisco, he’ll know exactly what to expect if the Warriors win back-to-back titles next season.

