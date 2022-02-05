Two people and a dog rescued from snowed-in cabin after 58 days

Storyful

Two People Rescued After 58 Days at Snowed-in Northern California Cabin

Two people and their dog were rescued from a snowed-in cabin in northern California’s Sierra County on February 1, after being stuck at the property since December 6, officials said.The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Valley Division’s Air Operations unit said it received a request for help from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office and dispatched its H-20 helicopter to assist with the rescue.CHP said the two people had been trapped due to snow and downed trees blocking roads, and said the pair had started running out of supplies.“H-20 was able to land near the cabin, while very strong winds were blowing,” CHP wrote on Facebook. “The pair and their dog were flown in H-20 to a landing zone where Sierra County Deputies transported them to a safe location,” they said. Credit: CHP – Valley Division Air Operations via Storyful