Two Patriots offensive rookies placed on non-football injury list

Two members of the New England Patriots 2022 draft class likely will not be in the fold for the start of training camp. Offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber have been placed on the non-football injury list.

This list is essentially for players who are not ready to practice and gives them time until they are ready to compete. The pair can come off the list at any time, as noted by NESN’S Kegan Stiefel.

The Patriots focused on the offensive line in the later part of the draft, building on an offensive-minded strategy in the 2022 draft. Hines was selected with 210th overall pick, after starting 35 games for the LSU Tigers. The LSU offensive attack averaged 368.5 yards per contest in 2021

Steuber played in 14 games at tackle for the Michigan Wolverines in 2021. He was a key part of a Michigan running game that recorded 3,001 yards on the season and 39 touchdowns, good for first overall in the Big Ten.

This piece of news is unfortunate, with New England looking to build depth along the line for both now and the future.

