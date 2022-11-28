Two Panthers coaches to join Nebraska staff

Matt Rhule is quickly filling out his Nebraska staff.

Former Carolina Panthers cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper is reportedly joining Rhule in Nebraska, and two more Panthers are coming to Lincoln.

Assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and assistant strength coach Corey Campbell are leaving “effective immediately,” according to The Athletic’s Joe Person.

Person says there “could be other departures, but those are the first two.”

Knighton has been on the Panthers’ staff for the past two seasons as a coaching assistant and has been working with their defensive linemen over the past two weeks ever since Paul Pasqualoni was fired on Nov. 11, according to Person. Knighton is a former NFL defensive lineman who played for four teams across eight seasons, highlighted by his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he was named to the NFL’s All-Rookie Team in 2009 by Pro Football Weekly and the Pro Football Writers of America.

Campbell has spent the past two seasons as a Panthers’ strength and conditioning assistant under head strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Scott – which is another name to monitor as Rhule fills out his staff. Campbell took over for Scott as Baylor’s head strength coach after Scott left and prior to his stint with Carolina.