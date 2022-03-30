Two more Kansas State basketball players transfer after Wildcats hire Jerome Tang

A pair of Kansas State men’s basketball players have decided to join Selton Miguel on the transfer market.

Luke Kasubke and Carlton Linguard both added their names to the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, signaling an end to each of their playing days in Manhattan shortly after the Wildcats hired Jerome Tang as head coach.

Miguel, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard who averaged 7.2 points and four rebounds per game this past season, decided last week to continue his college basketball career elsewhere shortly after Tang arrived on campus as Bruce Weber’s replacement.

Both Kasubke and Linguard seemed open to the idea of staying at K-State and playing for a new coach when they attended Tang’s introductory news conference on Thursday, but they decided to explore other options after working out with Tang late last week.

Kasubke is a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard from St. Louis who averaged 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds per game last season. He had some impressive moments coming off the bench, including when he made a pair of three-pointers to help K-State beat Wichita State in December, but he was unable to carve out a consistent role with the Wildcats as the season went on.

The former three-star recruit only averaged 12.2 minutes of action per game as a sophomore, which was down from 16 minutes as a freshman.

Linguard is a 6-11 junior forward from San Antonio who transferred to K-State from junior college in 2020. He averaged 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game last season while coming off the bench behind Davion Bradford and Kaosi Ezeagu.

He saw extended playing time because of COVID issues within K-State’s roster early in Big 12 play, but he rarely played afterward. His time at K-State was hampered by injuries.

Those departures will give Tang plenty of new scholarships to work with this offseason as he looks to reshape the K-State roster in his own image.

As of Tuesday evening, the Wildcats are only returning eight scholarship players. Taj Manning, a three-star forward who is currently playing high school basketball in Indiana, signed with K-State last fall. That means Tang currently has four open scholarships to use on incoming freshmen or transfers.

Tang and his assistant coaches have been busy extending offers to several prospects over the past few days. He will have the opportunity to cast a wide recruiting net and sign a handful of new players.