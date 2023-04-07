Two minors bustedin shocking triple murder of Florida teens

Two minors have been arrested in connection with a shocking triple homicide in Florida that left a trio of teens dead in a rural area of the state last week, police announced Friday.

An emotional Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said the victims and their alleged killers were known to each other prior to the carnage — and the group had been taking part in burglaries before the violence exploded.

“There’s no honor among thieves,” Woods said. “At some point, these three individuals turned on out three victims and murdered them.”

The first victim, 16-year-old softball standout Layla Silvernail, was found dead after being dumped on the side of the road on March 30.

A 17-year-old boy was discovered the following morning on a roadway roughly a half-mile away, Woods said.

The third victim — a teen girl — was found in the trunk of Silvernail’s car after it had been located in a pond 9-miles away from where she was initially dumped, according to police.

“They fled the scenes but left a lot of evidence in their wake,” Woods said.





Shooting suspect Robert Robinson Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Police declined to give a detailed timeline of events, but indicated all six juveniles were traveling in Silvernail’s car together at some point.

Woods said a witness heard the fatal gunshots, and the victims were likely killed at the same time.

One of the suspects, Robert Robinson, was arrested at a juvenile facility Thursday after he was arrested for brawling at his school.

Christopher Atkins was picked up at his home, while a third suspect, Tahj Brewton remains on the run.





Triple murder suspect Christopher Atkins Marion County Sheriff’s Office





Victim Layla Silvernail Courtesy of family

Woods said that all six of the teens had gang ties, and had participated in crimes together prior to the homicides.

Police — who previously quelled fears that there was a serial killer on the loose — said they haven’t pinpointed exactly why the killers turned on their victims, but that they were likely robbed.

Woods said the gun that was used in the slayings was taken during a car burglary.





Silvernail was a standout softball player. Facebook / Layla Silvernail





Suspect Tajh Brewton remains on the run. Marion County Sheriff’s Office

He also took the opportunity to criticize calls for stiffer gun laws, arguing that they don’t prevent crimes.

“The gun laws we have in place didn’t prevent it,” he said of the triple killing. “Neither will any new ones. Because here’s the fact. The bad guy is going to get the gun no matter what laws you have in place.”

Woods urged the public to alert his office with any tips as to Brewton’s whereabouts.