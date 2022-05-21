Two killed, three injured in ‘targeted’ shooting in Indiana

Two people were killed and three others severely hurt in a shooting in Indiana on Saturday, police said.

Cops responded at 3:20 p.m. to a house on Rosemare Court in Goshen, about 40 minutes east of South Bend.

One man was pronounced dead at Goshen Hospital, another was declared dead at the scene, authorities said in a Facebook post.

Two women were airlifted to a trauma hospital in Fort Wayne, while a third was brought to a trauma hospital in South Bend, cops said.

The shooting is believed to be “targeted, not gang related, and there does not appear to be any further threat of danger to the community at this time,” police said.

None of the victims have been publicly identified.

Goshen is a city of about 200,000 in the north central part of the state, about 25 miles southeast of South Bend, the home of University of Notre Dame.