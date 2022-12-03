Two Huge Las Vegas Strip Casinos Changing Ownership

When people think of the players that dominate the Las Vegas Strip, their thoughts generally turn to Caesars Entertainment (CZR) – Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Get Free Report, which dominate the south and central parts of the Strip.

Caesars owns its namesake Caesars Palace, Harrah’s, Planet Hollywood, the Cromwell, the Flamingo, Bally’s (soon to be Horsehoe), the Linq, and Paris Las Vegas. MGM counters that with Cosmopolitan, Bellagio, Aria, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Delano Las Vegas, Park MGM, NoMad Las Vegas, New York-New York, Luxor, and Excalibur.