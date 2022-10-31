Two Hogs earn SEC weekly honors after Auburn win

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders and punter Reid Bauer earned weekly honors from the SEC after the Hogs’ 41-27 win over Auburn.

Sanders was named Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 171 yards on 16 carries against the Tigers. He exploded for a 76-yard run in the third quarter and also added one catch for six yards.

On the 76-yard carry, Sanders reached the 1,000-yard mark on the season. His 1,041 rushing yards are the most of any SEC player and ranks sixth nationally. He is the only player in the country with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 150 receiving yards.

Bauer earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after averaging 43.0 yards per punt, including a career-high 78-yard punt in the second quarter. The punt was the second longest by an SEC punter this season, and it was the first 70-plus yard punt since Sam Irwin-Hill recorded a 79-yard punt against South Carolina in 2013.

Arkansas has had seven players earn weekly honors this season:

Week 1

Bumper Pool – Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Jordan Domineck – Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week

Week 2

Drew Sanders – Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Ricky Stromberg – Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

Week 7

Hudson Clark – Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Week 9

Raheim Sanders – Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Reid Bauer – Special Team Player of the Week