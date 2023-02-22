Two head-to-head matchups to bet for the Honda Classic

The Honda Classic marks the start of the PGA’s Florida swing. Played at PGA National, the course offers up a level of difficulty that could cause chaos for a weaker field. Anyone can win, which makes predicting an outright winner that much more challenging. You can opt for the head-to-head market instead to manage risk. Here are two matchup options, including a first-round matchup.

Full tournament

Ben Griffin +100 > Cameron Davis

Griffin may not have the Davis’ distance but he may not need it on this course. I’m backing the player with the better iron play and short game. Griffin is top 20 in the field for strokes gained on approach. Plus, he’s a negative putter, except on Bermuda greens, the only surface Griffin gains strokes. We’re catching plus money fading a player that has back-to-back missed cuts. In Davis’ last two tournaments, the American Express and Farmers Insurance Open, he’s lost strokes in every single category. Perhaps a few weeks off can give him a surge, but until proven otherwise, Griffin at +100 is a solid option.

Round 1

Robby Shelton +105 > Billy Horschel

The Alabama native has a nice string of recent results. This year, Shelton has played in four events with two top-20 finishes, including a T6 in the American Express. Though he lacks off the tee, Shelton is fifth in the field for his iron play and top 30 around the greens. Horschel, known for his short game, has been less than stellar in that area, losing strokes in three of his last four tournaments played. Known for doing one thing well and no longer doing that thing well makes for a good fade opportunity. Horschel is the better Bermuda putter, but with the course so penal, Shelton’s ball-striking gives him the edge.