Two German police officers killed during traffic stop
BERLIN — Two German police officers were fatally shot early Monday during a routine traffic stop, police in southwestern Germany said.
Police were searching for the suspects, who fled, police in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate said in a statement.
It is not clear in which direction the suspects fled, said police, who also did not have a description available of the escape vehicle or the suspects.
