Two German police officers killed during traffic stop

BERLIN — Two German police officers were fatally shot early Monday during a routine traffic stop, police in southwestern Germany said.

Police were searching for the suspects, who fled, police in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate said in a statement.

It is not clear in which direction the suspects fled, said police, who also did not have a description available of the escape vehicle or the suspects.

Police cars block a road after two German police officers were fatally shot early January 31, 2022, during a routine traffic stop near Kusel, southwestern Germany.
